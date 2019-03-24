Teleflex (TFX) PT Raised to $350.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group to $350.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $287.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $301.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $226.02 and a 1-year high of $305.92.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $641.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.06 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Powell sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.25, for a total value of $1,289,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,993.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Deren sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.43, for a total transaction of $36,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,401.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,408 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,788,000 after purchasing an additional 135,484 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,650,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $705,199,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,357,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $350,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 955,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,230,000 after purchasing an additional 327,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 915,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $236,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.