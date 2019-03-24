Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 364,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 58,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $94,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $234,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 79.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 61,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,420,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Teleflex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,521,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Powell sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.25, for a total value of $1,289,739.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,993.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,824 shares of company stock worth $5,804,408. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. TheStreet raised Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teleflex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $287.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

TFX opened at $301.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.02 and a 12 month high of $305.92.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $641.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.06 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

