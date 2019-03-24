Ted Baker (TED) PT Lowered to GBX 1,900

Ted Baker (LON:TED) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Ted Baker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Ted Baker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ted Baker to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ted Baker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,244.50 ($29.33).

Get Ted Baker alerts:

LON:TED opened at GBX 1,654 ($21.61) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.66. Ted Baker has a 12 month low of GBX 1,312 ($17.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.08). The company has a market capitalization of $737.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.