Tech Data (TECD) Stock Price Down 6% After Insider Selling

Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) traded down 6% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $98.32 and last traded at $98.45. 521,852 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 425,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.70.

Specifically, VP Beth E. Simonetti sold 592 shares of Tech Data stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $54,452.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 1,133 shares of Tech Data stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $112,234.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,125 shares of company stock worth $2,208,907 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Tech Data from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Tech Data to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.52. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter worth about $35,317,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 23.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 171,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,379,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,416,000 after purchasing an additional 159,706 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the third quarter worth approximately $10,801,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,488,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

