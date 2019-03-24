TD Securities Cuts Franco Nevada (FNV) Price Target to $90.00

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FNV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Monday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.50.

Franco Nevada stock opened at $75.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.14. Franco Nevada has a 12-month low of $58.26 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a P/E/G ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.13.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Franco Nevada had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 146,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

