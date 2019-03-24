Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Stake Increased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 237.6% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at about $137,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $39,119.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMHC opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.15. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

