Tarena International (TEDU) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

TEDU has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tarena International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarena International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tarena International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tarena International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, CLSA set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tarena International and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $6.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TEDU opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter. Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 49.52% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tarena International will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarena International in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarena International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,296,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tarena International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 63,263 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarena International in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tarena International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 433,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 17,389 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

