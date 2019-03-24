Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (TNX) Shares Up 15.1%

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX)’s share price shot up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.01 and last traded at C$0.99. 102,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 46,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $141.41 million and a PE ratio of -17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; the Buziba project situated in the Geita district; the Itetemia gold deposit located at southwest of Mwanza in northern Tanzania; and the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi Game Reserve controlled area in northwestern Tanzania.

