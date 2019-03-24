Taglich Brothers Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for BG Staffing Inc (BGSF)

BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of BG Staffing in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BG Staffing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

BGSF opened at $20.84 on Friday. BG Staffing has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $29.59.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 83.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BG Staffing during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BG Staffing during the third quarter worth $242,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BG Staffing during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

In other BG Staffing news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $119,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities. The Professional segment provides skilled temporary IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, and related support personnel.

