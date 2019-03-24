Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.
Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $55.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.36. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $76.63.
In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Maggie Thompson sold 18,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $958,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,203. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 3,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $138,258.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,727 shares of company stock worth $9,023,365. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 622.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 415,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,925,000 after purchasing an additional 357,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,601,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,857,000 after purchasing an additional 250,504 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after purchasing an additional 155,289 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 50,481.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 76,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 76,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,885,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.
