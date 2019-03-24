Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $55.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.36. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.81 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Maggie Thompson sold 18,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $958,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,203. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 3,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $138,258.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,727 shares of company stock worth $9,023,365. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 622.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 415,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,925,000 after purchasing an additional 357,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,601,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,857,000 after purchasing an additional 250,504 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after purchasing an additional 155,289 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 50,481.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 76,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 76,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,885,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

