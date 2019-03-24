SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,786 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SYSCO worth $45,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 18,997.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,960,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,599,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,599,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,977,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SYSCO by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,625,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,966,000 after buying an additional 1,502,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 22,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $1,469,391.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,045,911.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell T. Libby sold 60,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $3,813,890.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 789,477 shares of company stock worth $52,157,382. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 target price on shares of SYSCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

SYY stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.54.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.68%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

