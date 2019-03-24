Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,319,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,040,000 after buying an additional 1,241,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,035,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,252,000 after buying an additional 751,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,914,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,429,000 after buying an additional 624,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,429,000 after buying an additional 624,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3,641.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 473,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,393,000 after buying an additional 460,545 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Syneos Health to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $355,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Syneos Health Inc has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

