Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to report $405.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $403.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $406.80 million. Sykes Enterprises reported sales of $414.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.35 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYKE. BidaskClub lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, insider Jenna Nelson sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $383,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

