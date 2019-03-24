Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Invests $927,000 in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPY opened at $279.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $293.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.2331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

