SurModics, Inc. (SRDX) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of SurModics worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SurModics by 32.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in SurModics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SurModics by 6.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in SurModics by 15.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in SurModics by 77.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of SurModics in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. SurModics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.06 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The company has a market cap of $563.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.90, a P/E/G ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.32.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. SurModics had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $151,423.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,767 shares in the company, valued at $9,127,496.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $231,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,086,974.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,402 shares of company stock worth $640,433. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

