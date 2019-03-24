Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Position Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 511.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

SUPN stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.62. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.36 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 27.14%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $55.00 target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $830,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,720.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

