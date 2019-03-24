Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $3.54 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Suntrust Banks Inc. reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,573 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $12.57 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

