Suntrust Banks Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,574,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 552,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after purchasing an additional 27,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter.

SLYG opened at $58.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.57 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1197 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

