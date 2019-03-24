Suntrust Banks Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)

Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 866.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $124.04 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $104.23 and a 12 month high of $131.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5778 per share. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

