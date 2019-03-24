Sunrun Inc (RUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 target price on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of RUN traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.57. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $17.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.51). Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $240.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.45 million. Analysts predict that Sunrun will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 68,532 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,027,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,033,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,503,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 4,657 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $67,899.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,798.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 578,290 shares of company stock worth $9,129,864. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 99,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,863,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,777,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,711,000 after purchasing an additional 141,866 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,946,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,496 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

