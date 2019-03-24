Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

