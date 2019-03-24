Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in PVH by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $107.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. PVH Corp has a fifty-two week low of $86.46 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $176.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. CL King raised PVH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on PVH to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-trims-stake-in-pvh-corp-pvh.html.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.