Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,931,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,577,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,931,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,917,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,754,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 702,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $129.07 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $157.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $697.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

