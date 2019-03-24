Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Tenneco Inc (TEN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 11,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Tenneco by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenneco by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 41,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tenneco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Tenneco Inc has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.04.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.16). Tenneco had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Tenneco’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tenneco to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

