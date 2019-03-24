Stifel Financial Corp Sells 28,434 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,727 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 28,434 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 48.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $38.46.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 26.55%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on BEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.77.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $349,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

