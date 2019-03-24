Stifel Financial Corp Sells 20,769 Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,769 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $558.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 1.00%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

In related news, CFO Brian C. Sigman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,030.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David N. Roberts bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $852,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 248,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,243,438.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,250. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by a U.S.

