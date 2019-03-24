Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,516,000 after acquiring an additional 95,965 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 677,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,484,000 after acquiring an additional 222,645 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 667,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $60.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $585.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.71 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.21%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

In other news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,000 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $46,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Overton sold 159,297 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $7,587,316.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of November 20, 2018, it operated 217 company-owned restaurants, including 201 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

