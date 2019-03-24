Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 431.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,435 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,059,000 after acquiring an additional 348,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,351,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,221,000 after acquiring an additional 273,538 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,562,000. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 710,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,839,000 after buying an additional 123,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,020.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 89,647 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.64 and a 12-month high of $49.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/stifel-financial-corp-grows-position-in-ishares-core-1-5-year-usd-bond-etf-istb.html.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.