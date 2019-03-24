Steris PLC (STE) CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. Sells 50,000 Shares

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

STE stock opened at $123.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.07. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $125.49.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $696.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.90 million. Steris had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Steris’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Steris from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Steris by 10,585.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,572,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,306 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Steris by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Steris by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

