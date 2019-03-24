Stars Group Inc (TSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stars Group’s earnings. Stars Group reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Stars Group will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stars Group.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Stars Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.60 price objective on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSG. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Stars Group by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Stars Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stars Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,051,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after buying an additional 235,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stars Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stars Group by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,874,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,578,000 after buying an additional 1,801,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Stars Group stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Stars Group has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.58.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

