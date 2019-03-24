Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Stanley Black & Decker's growth is likely to be driven by its strategy of shifting the business portfolio toward favored growth markets through organic and inorganic means. For 2019, the company anticipates gaining from strengthening foothold in emerging markets, favorable e-commerce trend and efforts to innovate products as well as growing recognition for Craftsman, Lenox, Irwin, and DeWalt FlexVolt products. Organic sales growth is predicted to be roughly 4%. Moreover, the company anticipates that stake in the MTD Products and IES Attachments buyouts will boost its competency. However, the company is dealing with adverse impacts of rising cost of sales. Notably, in the fourth quarter of 2018, its cost of sales increased 9.4% year over year primarily due to commodity inflation and tariffs. Also, high interest and tax expenses are concerning.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWK. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $140.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $133.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.00.

SWK stock opened at $130.90 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $106.41 and a twelve month high of $158.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $136,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,820.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 9,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total value of $1,331,874.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,568,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,879 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,566,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,276,000 after buying an additional 1,822,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,723,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,164,274,000 after buying an additional 88,892 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,490,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,167,000 after buying an additional 1,772,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $589,253,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,756,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,782,000 after buying an additional 199,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

