Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Position in Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 328.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,328 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 6,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $363,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $6,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 466,291 shares of company stock valued at $29,813,238. Company insiders own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Planet Fitness to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $66.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $68.46.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.76 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 67.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

