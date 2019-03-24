Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 62,800 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,142,000 after purchasing an additional 69,070 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,453,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,788,000 after buying an additional 2,880,492 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,730.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,828,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,728,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,855,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,962,000 after buying an additional 302,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,807,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,525,000 after buying an additional 423,524 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HFC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.23.

In related news, Director Michael Jennings sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $497,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,547.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

