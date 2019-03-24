SportyCo (SPF) Market Cap Hits $167,626.00

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 24th. One SportyCo token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Coinbe, Livecoin and ChaoEX. During the last seven days, SportyCo has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. SportyCo has a total market capitalization of $167,626.00 and $3,573.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SportyCo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00426044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.01651064 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00228888 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005344 BTC.

About SportyCo

SportyCo’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,985,795 tokens. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io . SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io . The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Coinbe, Kucoin, ChaoEX, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SportyCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SportyCo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.