Spectrecoin Price Reaches $0.16 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $3.45 million and $2,919.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00003880 BTC on popular exchanges including Bisq, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00031075 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00044412 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00065007 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.06 or 0.03607155 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010210 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008918 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,106,147 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bisq, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

