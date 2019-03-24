SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,841 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $97.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $100.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.5309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

