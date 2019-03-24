Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,940 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 14,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 230,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 64,570 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $64.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

