Sony Corp (SNE) Position Reduced by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Sony by 130.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Sony stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. Sony Corp has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.03. Sony had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $2,401.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2,676.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $234.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CLSA restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.91 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.32.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

