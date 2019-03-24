Sontag Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $30.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Argus lowered their price target on Vodafone Group to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vodafone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sontag Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/sontag-advisory-llc-takes-position-in-vodafone-group-plc-vod.html.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.