Somewhat Positive News Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact ASX LTD/ADR (ASXFY) Share Price

News headlines about ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ASX LTD/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of 1.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS:ASXFY opened at $49.50 on Friday. ASX LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $50.57.

Separately, Deutsche Bank cut shares of ASX LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th.

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

