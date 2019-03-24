Solo Oil (SOLO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.25

Solo Oil PLC (LON:SOLO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 5679942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38 ($0.02).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Solo Oil in a research report on Monday, February 11th.
The stock has a market cap of $8.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.
Solo Oil Company Profile (LON:SOLO)
Solo Oil Plc, an oil and gas investment company, acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets in the Americas, Europe, or Africa. It holds a 7.55% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License; a 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; and a 10% interest in Helium One license located in Tanzania.
