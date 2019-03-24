SOILcoin Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges (SOIL)

SOILcoin (CURRENCY:SOIL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. One SOILcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOILcoin has traded flat against the dollar. SOILcoin has a market capitalization of $8,992.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SOILcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.35 or 0.03416188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.01509949 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.04131015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.01341879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00120315 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.01423523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00326936 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000361 BTC.

SOILcoin Coin Profile

SOIL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theDagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2015. SOILcoin’s total supply is 5,702,048 coins. SOILcoin’s official website is soil.cash . SOILcoin’s official Twitter account is @soilcoin . The Reddit community for SOILcoin is /r/SOILcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOIL uses DAGGER algorithm. Dagger was creted by Vitalik Buterin and it's a GPU-Friendly, Memory intensive, ASIC-proof consensus algorithm. “

SOILcoin Coin Trading

SOILcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOILcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOILcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOILcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

