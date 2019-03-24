Smith Moore & CO. Sells 4,504 Shares of Ford Motor (F)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,439 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 344.2% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.46 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

F opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 2.29%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

