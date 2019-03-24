Smartsheet (SMAR) Shares Down 8.8% on Insider Selling

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) dropped 8.8% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $41.12 and last traded at $41.62. Approximately 4,504,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 1,052,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.66.

Specifically, Director Brent Frei sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $9,426,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kara Hamilton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $112,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 874,188 shares of company stock valued at $28,663,903.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Smartsheet to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of -67.13.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 60.68% and a negative net margin of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caz Investments LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

