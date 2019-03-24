Smart Sand (SND) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Sand from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.91.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

SND stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 3.08.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Smart Sand had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Smart Sand’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.