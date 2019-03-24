SL Green Realty (SLG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.91 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $94.00 price objective on SL Green Realty and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays raised SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.79 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.95.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $106.54.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $317.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.12 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SL Green Realty news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $191,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $230,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,948.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 324.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2018, SL Green held interests in 101 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.0 million square feet.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.