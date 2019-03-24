Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,307 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SKX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 335.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,604,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,459,000 after buying an additional 5,087,296 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 3,516.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,903,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,096,000 after buying an additional 2,823,250 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,133,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 2,192.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,233,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,179,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the third quarter worth approximately $30,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 32,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $1,123,026.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 473,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,127,876.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 220,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $7,506,847.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 552,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,829,773.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 464,877 shares of company stock valued at $15,713,901 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. Skechers USA Inc has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

