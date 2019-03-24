Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.67 and last traded at C$3.63. 358,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 246,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $615.99 million and a PE ratio of 15.78.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$55.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jialiang Yuan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total value of C$148,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,695 shares in the company, valued at C$364,158.76. Also, insider Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.98, for a total value of C$89,283.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,042,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,005,496.20. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $359,879 in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/silvercorp-metals-svm-shares-up-4-6.html.

About Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.