Siltronic AG (WAF) Receives €100.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €100.89 ($117.31).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

WAF traded down €0.96 ($1.12) during trading on Thursday, reaching €80.16 ($93.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,106 shares. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

