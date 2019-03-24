Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1,066.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.50 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.78. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,074 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $36,494.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,846.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

